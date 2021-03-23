Clint takes a stand

Francistown rapper Clint celebrates his birthday this Sunday, 21st March.

As a present to his army of fans, the Monarch native will drop a single titled ‘Here I stand’.

The track comes 10 months after ‘Matter of Concern’, released last June in which Clint sang about the world’s epidemics, including the Coronavirus.

Produced by Dagizus Dagee, the new track is a self-assurance song.

With this release, Clint has a message to doubters and haters who for many years have underrated his talent.

In one of his promotional posts, the rapper shared this message to the doubters: “For soo long working on my craft to perfect it, challenges made it hard, I knew I had to catch it. Some never gave me support, they thought I wasn’t worth it, I was judged, underrated, and never counted.”

Well, folks, Clint is here and making a stand.

Rating: 7/10