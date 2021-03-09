COVID wristband

Shaya has been keeping tabs on developments within the Covid-19 Taskforce especially when it comes to procurement.

I mean, I am the ears and eyes of my dear readers after all!

Anyway, when I learned there is suspected rot within the Taskforce I was taken aback.

A little birdie whispered into Shaya’s ear that the Ministry of Health was quick to stop the procurement of the Covid-19 wristbands after it became apparent certain individuals in Government and within the Taskforce stood to benefit from the deal.

Well done Ministry of Health for hijacking another money-spinner for these greedy individuals.