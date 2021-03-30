Da Tonic with the Fizz

For most artists, the very first release is vitally important for their career.

Da Tonic Dawg, a Mahalapye native, has taken that crucial step, dropping his debut single ‘Land Off’.

The trap track was produced by Jay Black in Monarch, Francistown, and features Gospel artist Big Nose, for his first-ever hip hop collaboration.

Da Tonic joins a host of local mumble rappers who doesn’t necessarily put emphasis on lyrics but the power of the beat, and in this regard, Jay Black didn’t disappoint.

It is a killer tune! The trap has received a lot of criticism from hip-hop purists but the genre has taken over, and if done right it is a whole vibe.

Da Tonic didn’t do too badly for a first effort.

I’d definitely like to hear more of him.

Rating: 6.5 out of 10.