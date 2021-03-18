Connect with us

Decomposed bodies of lovers found in a ploughing field

Published

ILLUSTRATION: A death scene

Decomposed bodies of a 53-year-old man and his lover, aged 46, were on Saturday found in a ploughing field at Katowane lands near Kaudwane village in Kweneng West.

According to Takatokwane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lesego Godiramang, they received a report on Saturday from the 66-year-old owner of the said field who had temporarily employed the deceased to assist him for some days.

The employer is said to have left the deceased at his lands on March 4th and when he realised he had not seen them at the village for a while as they used to visit, he decided to go and look for them on at the lands.

Upon arrival at the lands he found decomposed bodies of the two lovers lying outside a hut and he reported the matter to the police.

A pathologist was also then invited to examine the dead bodies at the field since they were in a bad condition and they were buried the following day.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed as their next of kin are yet to be informed.  “As for now we do not know what could have caused the death, we are just clueless. We will know the cause of death after the pathologist gives us a postmortem report. We are still investigating the matter,” said Superintendent Godiramang.

She however said they had a similar case last month where an elderly woman in her 70s from Salajwe village who had gone missing since January and was later reported to the police in February was also found decomposed in the bush at the cattlepost.

Superintendent Godiramang has advised the public to always be on the lookout for family members so that whenever there are problems they can be quickly assisted.

