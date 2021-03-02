Connect with us

Dihutso off air

Dihutso off air
Dihutso

Rolling changes are imminent at Gabz FM, as the radio station looks to shake-it-up starting from next week.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the changes include popular morning show presenter, Kealeboga Dihutso losing his slot.

Indeed, as of Monday, Dihutso will no longer be on air having reportedly upset the ruling party with his constant critique of government.

Whatever the case for canceling KRD, the radio personality will not be lost to GabzFM as he has in-fact been promoted to a management position – albeit off-air, a development which is sure to upset his legion of followers.

Filling Dihutso’s big boots will be Jazelle and Zizi Panther.

Also leaving the airwaves will be Setho Poloko and Thato Selelo.

