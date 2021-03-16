Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally

A while back, Shaya reported on celebrity couple, Dipsy Selolwane and Marang Molosiwa and their first try at this marriage thing.

Well, for one reason or another the anticipated wedding did not take place.

However, Shaya has reliably been informed by close family members that the famous pair have finally got the ball rolling.

Marang and Dipsy, who have a beautiful baby girl together, are set to say ‘I do’ soon in what will be a private, family-only ceremony.

Well, Shaya will not expect an invite to this one because of the annoying but necessary Covid-19 restrictions when it comes to weddings.

At the very least I hope to get pictures from the big day. Congratulations to the happy couple, it finally worked out in the end.