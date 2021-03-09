Connect with us

Down and out

Published

FINGER OF BLAME: VP Mohadi has stepped down

Disgraced and sex crazed, Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, resigned on Monday following an expose of his penchant for bedding young women.

A few days earlier, Mohadi vowed he was not going anywhere and even threatened legal action against ZimLive, the online publication that broke the story against him. However, when the media house stood its ground, warning that further bombshells would be dropped, the 71-year-old chose to save what little dignity he had left and bowed out.

With his tail firmly between his legs, Mohadi tendered his resignation, much to the joy of many as the old man was clearly no longer fit for office, an office he had literally turned into his bedroom!

As is often the case with scandals involving high-profile political figures, there are some who think there is more to this story than meets the eye.

Some believe it all boils down to politics, that Mohadi may have wronged a powerful comrade who then bugged his phone and leaked audios of his shenanigans to the media.

Others suspect this expose and subsequent resignation is meant to pave way for someone else who has longed to be VP.

Anyway, anything is possible in politics and in ZanuPF in particular. Either way, Mohadi deserves to fall as he was clearly using his power and money to lure young women into his arms, even putting their lives at risk as he reportedly preferred his sex without condoms.

Talking of young women and old men, Mary Mubaiwa-Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is literally seeing flames as her life has been turned into a living hell.

This week, she took to social media, writing about how she was being harassed and intimated by Chiwenga, who has custody of their three minor children. She claims she has been kept away from her children and hasn’t seen them for more than a year following the separation.

Unfortunately for Mary, no one seems to have any empathy for her.

Back in the days, when she called herself the second lady, believing she had made it in life, she was an arrogant snob and did not have respect for other people.

Now that she has been reduced to ‘a nobody’, she wants people to feel pity for her – ‘hell no’ as one Twitter user so eloquently put!

Not that people are celebrating her downfall or hard-times but had she respected others during her glory days, things would clearly be different.

On a happier note, lockdown has since been eased and schools are set to open as Covid-19 cases and deaths are now on a downward trend.

Government also rolled out a vaccination programme last week as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

