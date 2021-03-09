Duece hustles on

Former Eyadini Lounge resident DJ, Duncan Mmeshe is known as DJ Duece is a man on a mission.

Since returning home from Durban where he was for a couple of years, the former army Private has found the going tough.

Covid-19 hit at a time he was working on his debut album and was beginning to get bookings across the country.

However, Duece is not one to fold his arms and give-up regardless of the challenge in front of him.

He has recently opened a carwash where he also provides lunch and supper.

The DJ Duece Car Wash and Shisanyama by Jubilee Clinic have become the go-to place for the who and who of Francistown.