Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

DWNP continues hunt for killer elephant

Published

DECEASED: Seiphetho

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) is in search of an elephant that killed one of their officers last Saturday.

Moitiredi Seiphetho, a wildlife officer based at Letlhakane village in Boteti, was attacked and fatally wounded by an elephant at 4B Ranches in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR)-Setata end.

The 24-year-old officer from Boteti died just two days before his 25th birthday.

According to the Director of DWNP, Kabelo Senyatso, the incident occurred when the three officers, including Seiphetho, were attending to elephant damage reports at the ranches.

He said the elephant appeared to have been injured thereupon the officers took a decision to tranquilize it.

“The deceased and the other officer alighted from the vehicle both carrying riffles. Their first attempt to shoot the elephant was unsuccessful whereupon they followed it on foot for about a kilometre. The second attempt to put it down also failed and it charged towards the officers and injured Seiphetho. He was rushed to Rakops hospital where the doctors certified him dead upon arrival. Our sincere heartfelt condolences to his family. We request the public to honour him as he lost his life in the line of duty protecting national assets,” said Senyatso.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the search for the wounded elephant continues and they are working closely with the police to locate it.

The Director advised farmers in Setata ranches to report any sighting to the DWNP and exercise caution should they encounter any elephant.

The officer will be laid to rest this Saturday in Mosu.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Woman on top Woman on top

Business

Woman on top

ABSA MD reflects on two years in office It is almost two years since Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane made history, becoming the first Motswana woman to...

2 days ago

News

MP Moswaane mourns son’s death

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane is mourning the loss of his son Kagiso Moswaane. The young Moswaane succumbed to Covid-19 at...

1 day ago

News

No money, no corpse

Mortuary accused of withholding corpse demanding upfront payment

1 day ago

News

Serial rapist gets 33- year jail term

*He raped me and stole my P 30- Victim 1 *He tried to cut my neck with a knife- Victim 2

2 days ago

News

Girl, 15, stabs grandparents

Reportedly annoyed at being reprimanded by her grandmother over her wayward behaviour, a 15-year-old girl is said to have stabbed the elderly woman twice....

2 days ago

News

Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash. According to...

2 days ago

News

Delight in death

Hangman’s noose brings relief to grieving family His cries for mercy rejected by court, President and finally the hangman, 33-year-old Wedu Mosalagae was executed...

2 days ago
Stone sees success with go blind Stone sees success with go blind

Entertainment

Stone sees success with go blind

Having resigned from the Botswana Police Service to focus on his music career, Stone Bosekeng’s progress has not been arrested by the Covid-19 pandemic....

2 days ago
Amantle Brown is back Amantle Brown is back

Entertainment

Amantle Brown is back

Singer drops Kgantele ft. MOD Six years ago she stunned the country with her debut album titled ‘Sa Pelo.’ Now aged 28 years, Amantle...

2 days ago

News

Salakae’s P470K surprise court bill

The intention is to inhibit us from seeking justice- Salakae Former Member of Parliament for Ghanzi North, Noah Salakae is the latest member of...

2 days ago

News

Thebe fined P3000.00 for drunk driving

Botswana’s 400 metre sprinter, Baboloki Thebe, was this week fined P3000.00 and had his driver’s licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to...

2 days ago

News

Grandson in court for granny’s gory murder

*Old woman reportedly found with scissors lodged in her throat The piercing screams of a dying old woman disturbed the early morning peace in...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.