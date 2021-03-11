DWNP continues hunt for killer elephant

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) is in search of an elephant that killed one of their officers last Saturday.

Moitiredi Seiphetho, a wildlife officer based at Letlhakane village in Boteti, was attacked and fatally wounded by an elephant at 4B Ranches in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR)-Setata end.

The 24-year-old officer from Boteti died just two days before his 25th birthday.

According to the Director of DWNP, Kabelo Senyatso, the incident occurred when the three officers, including Seiphetho, were attending to elephant damage reports at the ranches.

He said the elephant appeared to have been injured thereupon the officers took a decision to tranquilize it.

“The deceased and the other officer alighted from the vehicle both carrying riffles. Their first attempt to shoot the elephant was unsuccessful whereupon they followed it on foot for about a kilometre. The second attempt to put it down also failed and it charged towards the officers and injured Seiphetho. He was rushed to Rakops hospital where the doctors certified him dead upon arrival. Our sincere heartfelt condolences to his family. We request the public to honour him as he lost his life in the line of duty protecting national assets,” said Senyatso.

He said the search for the wounded elephant continues and they are working closely with the police to locate it.

The Director advised farmers in Setata ranches to report any sighting to the DWNP and exercise caution should they encounter any elephant.

The officer will be laid to rest this Saturday in Mosu.