Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Elephant killed after causing havoc in Maun

Published

RELIEF: Residents getting themselves a piece of the elephant meat

Wildlife officers have today killed a marauding elephant near Boyei primary school in Maun, Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntshebe has confirmed.

The lone elephant was spotted in Sedie ward earlier today causing damage to people’s property before it was killed this afternoon in Moeti ward where it has reportedly caused a lot of damage to property as well.

“We were told about the elephant earlier today and when our wildlife officers arrived at the scene it attacked them as well,” explained Ntshebe.

Oaitse Nawa, founder of Elephants Protection Society said, “people were screaming and shouting at it, that is why it was panicking and attacking. It was acting in self defense.”

Nawa stated as he explained that elephants are bound to come closer to people because of the dry season in the Okavango delta.

The tourism town of Maun sits at the entrance of the Okavango Delta that accommodates thousands of wild elephants and the tuskers are a familiar sight around this area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Tonota’s brilliant student honoured

Accolades for 14-year-old Ernest Masiapeto continued this week at Masedi Primary School in Tonota. The young Masiapeto, a former Rutwang Junior School student, is...

3 days ago

News

Health Ministry in Covid-19 vaccine drive

As confusion continues to reign regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and the choice of vaccine by the government, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has...

2 days ago
Young Mula for Satis gig Young Mula for Satis gig

Entertainment

Young Mula for Satis gig

As it gains momentum week after week, The United House Party brought to you courtesy of The Voice Newspaper and United Artists will this...

2 days ago
Wet tidings Wet tidings

Business

Meteorological services predicts more rains

Despite the country being broker than it has been for years, there will at least be one type of Pula in the air this...

13 hours ago

Business

Sefalana opens Metsimotlhabe store

Sefalana has continued with its expansion drive across the country by opening more stores, defying the odds presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The leading...

13 hours ago

News

BDP quick-fixes North-West Region

Party co-opts committee members

7 hours ago

Business

BERA uncovers non-compliance by filling stations

The establishment of the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) is said to have helped uncover non-compliance by most fillings stations, especially on issues of...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.