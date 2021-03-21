Elephant killed after causing havoc in Maun

Wildlife officers have today killed a marauding elephant near Boyei primary school in Maun, Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntshebe has confirmed.

The lone elephant was spotted in Sedie ward earlier today causing damage to people’s property before it was killed this afternoon in Moeti ward where it has reportedly caused a lot of damage to property as well.

“We were told about the elephant earlier today and when our wildlife officers arrived at the scene it attacked them as well,” explained Ntshebe.

Oaitse Nawa, founder of Elephants Protection Society said, “people were screaming and shouting at it, that is why it was panicking and attacking. It was acting in self defense.”

Nawa stated as he explained that elephants are bound to come closer to people because of the dry season in the Okavango delta.

The tourism town of Maun sits at the entrance of the Okavango Delta that accommodates thousands of wild elephants and the tuskers are a familiar sight around this area.