Enough is enough says Kwaito mental

After releasing his first song in 2010, Lebogang Mahlakata aka Kwaito Mental is still trying to make a name for himself in the music industry.

The Thamaga born artist has released a single called, ‘It’s Enough’ featuring Oats Dona and Thunder.

Kwaito Mental needs to put a lot of effort into his work as the latest song, which is Kwaito/Hip Hop does not inspire one to get their groove on.

Although he is trying to create awareness of Gender-Based Violence, the lyrics and beats are awful and cannot cause any DJ to play it.

The producer too, Dubbling must double his efforts because on this one he has fallen flat on his face.

RATING: 3/10