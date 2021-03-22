Connect with us

Father remanded for raping teenage daughter

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Remanded suspect

Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody a man from Lehututu about 5km from Tshane village for the rape of his teenage daughter.

It is alleged that the father has been staying with the 15-year-old girl doing Standard 5 at one of the primary schools in Kgalagadi North.

According to Tshane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Vusimuzi Jorowe, the accused man aged between 53 and 56 was reported to the police by a teacher after the girl informed her about her situation.

The Station Commander said a week before the rape incident was reported, they were alerted by a source that the same accused was suspected to be selling dagga and the police went to search his place where they found 85 sachets suspected to be dagga.

“We then forwarded those sachets to the forensic laboratory for testing. Should the results prove that the substance is indeed dagga, the accused will face a charge and will be arraigned before court,” explained Superintendent Jorowe.

Police say investigations are ongoing to find the whereabouts of the victim’s mother while the girl is undergoing counselling by the social welfare officer.

Superintendent Jorowe urged parents to discuss issues of Gender Based Violence with their children and to also encourage them to report any crimes committed against them.

The remanded father will appear for mention before court on March 26th, 2021.

 

 

