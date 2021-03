Shaya happened to pass by Riverwalk this Tuesday when my curious nature got the best of me – it usually does!

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his First Lady had visited one of the banks for a photo opp with the new P10 note.

A bit vain perhaps but what caught my eye was the obvious affection between the two first citizens and so of course I took out my camera and clicked away.

Shaya loves love so I’m happy to see that the two are in a happy place.

I want me some of that special feeling too!