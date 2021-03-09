Grandson in court for granny’s gory murder

*Old woman reportedly found with scissors lodged in her throat

The piercing screams of a dying old woman disturbed the early morning peace in the sleepy village of Tatisiding this Saturday.

Woken by the shrieks, the lady’s grandson, who was sleeping in the next room, reportedly rose only to meet his brother leaving their granny’s room.

He went inside and found their grandmother lying on the floor in a pool of blood, a pair of scissors stuck in her throat.

The suspect, 27-year-old, Obakeng Bagwasi was arrested on the same day and quizzed about the murder of his 77-year-old grandmother, Keinyatse Bagwasi.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday, Bagwasi insisted he had nothing to say to the court.

Not short of words, the prosecutor, Keobonye Matsapa pleaded with the court not to grant the accused killer bail.

“Your worship, we pray the accused be remanded in custody as the investigations have just commenced. The matter was committed on Saturday morning and the accused arrested on the same day so nothing much has been done,” said Matsapa, adding the suspect had not cooperated with the police.

Matsapa also argued that the accused shouldn’t be released because he lived in the same house with state witnesses and that if he were to be granted bail he would temper with the investigations.

The prosecutor’s plea emerged fruitful as Magistrate Game Mooketsi remanded the young man in custody and adjourned the matter to 23rd March.

Meanwhile, residents of Tatisiding told The Voice it is well known in the village that Bagwasi was mentally disturbed.