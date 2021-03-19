Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Health Ministry in Covid-19 vaccine drive

Published

READY FOR THE SHOT: Launch of the campaign

As confusion continues to reign regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and the choice of vaccine by the government, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched a campaign to persuade people to take the vaccine.

Last week Botswana received 30, 000 doses of Covishield, the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine which was a donation from India.

However, vaccination is yet to start with concerns having already been raised about this form of the vaccine.

Several other countries have already halted its use as reports of blood clotting in recipients emerge.

Despite these concerns, the government has indicated its intention to go ahead with the vaccine and has gone an extra mile by launching a campaign dubbed, ‘Armready for Lemao’, which can be interpreted as ‘I am ready for injection’.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Malebogo Kebabonye this week said the objective of the campaign is to build momentum for people to get ready for the vaccine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said the objective is to trigger the appropriate response from the community through the provision of factual information.

“It is through this campaign that the ministry, together with its partners, will provide factual information to the community,” said Dr. Kebabonye.

Also, she said the ministry intends to build confidence in the public and dispel misinformation regarding the vaccine.

The ministry has also launched an online registration platform where those interested in taking the vaccine can key in their details.

Recently, before the arrival of the vaccine, Dr. Kebabonye said the Risk Perception Survey taken by the Ministry discovered that over 73 percent of people are ready for the vaccine.

This is from a little over 5, 000 people who took part in the survey countrywide.

Adding on to what the Health Director said, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Edwin Dikoloti said the government is cognizant of the fact that failure to communicate effectively has the potential of widening the health gaps.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The overall goal of the vaccine communication strategy is to promote acceptance and uptake of the vaccine by the public through timely dissemination of accurate and transparent information,” said the Minister.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Bedroom pics lead to marriage wrecking claims

‘The pictures are fake!’ – wife ‘The mystery man will pay!’ – husband A routine divorce case has taken a sordid twist after pictures...

3 days ago

News

My daughter is a snake!

Man to remove child from will after she drags him to court for assault

3 days ago
Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally

Entertainment

Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally

A while back, Shaya reported on celebrity couple, Dipsy Selolwane and Marang Molosiwa and their first try at this marriage thing. Well, for one...

3 days ago

News

New details of Klass helicopter crash revealed

>PILOT HIT A TREE AND LOST CONTROL >MATENJE SHIES AWAY FROM INTERVIEW Details surrounding the death of rapper, Sarona Motlhagodi (Sasa Klaas), in a...

3 days ago

News

Kidnapped

FOUR-WEEK-OLD BABY SNATCHED ON THE STREETS OF F/TOWN A young mother has no idea where her four-week-old baby boy is after a mystery woman,...

2 days ago
Know your job Know your job

Entertainment

Know your job

A video showing three police officers fighting with a drunk civilian around Tlokweng Bars has made its way onto social media. Shaya has been...

3 days ago
BSE raises P68 million in two months BSE raises P68 million in two months

Business

BSE raises P68 million in two months

The Botswana Stock Exchange Limited traded P68 million in turnover during the first two months of the year. This was revealed by the BSE...

3 days ago

News

Bloody showdown in Botshabelo

OLD WOMAN BREAKS ARM IN SCUFFLE WITH COPS ‘No police mans allowed pliss,’ declares the bold notice scribbled into the Rakgabo family’s rusty gate...

3 days ago

Business

Livestock export market to begin soon- Gare

Farmers may soon start exporting their livestock, beginning of July this year, if what Agricultural Development and Food Security Minister- Karabo Gare, said this...

3 days ago

News

Teens rape woman during armed robbery

Two youthful Maun men have been found guilty of raping a woman during an armed robbery at her home in Thito ward four years...

3 days ago

News

Decomposed bodies of lovers found in a ploughing field

Decomposed bodies of a 53-year-old man and his lover, aged 46, were on Saturday found in a ploughing field at Katowane lands near Kaudwane...

1 day ago

News

Low numbers help Churches fight Covid-19- Morwaeng

Minister for Presidential Affairs Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng, says the decision to reduce the number of church attendance to fifty people was...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.