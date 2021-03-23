Holy spelling bee

This Saturday, 25 young Christians’ spelling capabilities will be put to the test in a Spelling Bee organised by Vibrant Investors.

The organiser, Kabelo Owen Malala said all words to be spelt will be based on the bible.

The participating churches are Roman Catholic, Christ Embassy, Methodist, Lutheran and Botswana Church of God in Christ (COGIC).

“We’re simply trying to tell the youth that they can still have fun and look cool inside a church. A church is not supposed to be boring, but fun for the youthful members,” he said.

The event, sponsored by Francistown East MP Buti Billy will have a high-profile panel of judges.

The winner will walk away with P700 while runners-up will pocket P500 and P300 for third and fourth-placed finishers.

There you go young Christians, be ready to spell names such as Nebuchadnezzar.