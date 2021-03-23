Connect with us

Honest hustle on ghetto’s streets

Published

With Covid-19, social distancing and restricted movements drastically reducing the hustle and bustle on the streets, making ends meet has become increasingly difficult for vendors up and down the land.

Nevertheless, with unemployment sky-high, jobs scarce, and the cost of living on the rise, many are still eking out a living on the side of the road.

As CHRISTINAH MOTLHABANE found out when she ventured into the heart of Francistown this week, there are worse things than being your own boss……

James Banyatsi (53) – Cobbler

It has been eight years repairing shoes here in Francistown. I sustain myself through this trade.

On a busy day, I make up to P600, and on the worst day P50.

I like my job very much because I work at my own pace and it allows me to pay all my bills.

My business targets both men and women.

Since Covid-19 hit, the business has not been doing well because some do not have money to repair their shoes.

Gaone Nkhwa (22) – Sells ring-buns and scones

I make ring-buns and scones at my house in Monarch and sell here in town.

Around May last year, I realised there are no jobs so I had to think of what to do and saw a niche in this business.

I am stress-free because of being self-employed.

On a busy day, I make a P200 profit – even on a slow day, I can make at least 60 bucks.

I sell one ring-bun for P2. 50 so my customers can afford to buy.

I can pay my bills and take care of my child with the money I make.

Mbiganyi Manyimuka (28) – Sells soft drinks

Life was very tough on my side and I asked myself what can I do to make a living.

That’s when the drink idea came to my mind.

I went to Fours and Jumbo and found out soft drinks are cheaper.

A case of 24 drinks costs P101.70 and I sell my single cans for P6 which means I make a P44.00 profit on every case.

I started this business last October because of unemployment and on a good day, I can sell about 14 cans.

I am my own boss so no stress.

It is better to do something genuine that can help you pay your bills to avoid ending up doing silly things.

Eldah Nkhwalume (29) – Fish seller

I fish in Lake Ngami in Maun and transport by bus to Francistown.

Then I fry some and sell others fresh.

My prices for both fried and fresh fish start from as little as P10 and go up to P25.

I have been in this business since 2014.

I move around town with my cooler selling.

When I leave home with a cooler full of 40 pieces, I am sure of P300 profit.

I fry them myself and I make sure I make the best fish that will attract more customers.

Even when one needs fish for an event they can book me.

