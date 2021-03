Gospel music seems to be growing each day with the number of new artists increasing.

The latest is Jabulani Khunou better known as Jabulani.

His single titled, ‘Re a rapela,’ featuring Gabatlwaelwe Skizo Samoyanaro of the Mighty Brothers Gospel Group will be released tomorrow, Saturday.

It was recorded at Roman Side Studio and mixed by Khaliflow.

With time and a bit of guidance, the young artist will indeed make a name for himself.

RATINGS: 4/10