Jako Hubona dares Government

• DCEC’s plan to fire Hubona EXPOSED

The Voice is in possession of an explosive leaked letter from the Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) in which the lead investigator in the ‘Butterfly’ court case has dared Government to fire him.

This comes after Jako Hubona was last week slapped with a disciplinary letter.

An onslaught against the DCEC investigator is expected to open a can of worms after Hubona, through his lawyer- Kgosietsile Ngaakagae, dared DCEC to fire him.

In the letter , Hubona is speaking out for the first time about the harassment he has received from the very organization that he believes should be defending him.

The three paged letter states in part; “We note growing harassment and intimidation of client by your organization (DCEC)….”

The letter continues: “It is quite clear that client‘s offence is simply doing his work regarding being had to sensitive matters you have charged him such are known between you and him. In the end, the organization’s clear objective is to cover all it’s fault and to escape institutional responsibility by throwing him under the bus.”

Hubona was slapped with a disciplinary letter for absence from work, which Hubona has rubbished as hogwash as he says he had been away from work on medical grounds and that his seniors were fully aware of his condition.

“Presently client has been slapped with a spurious disciplinary letter for absence from work. This was an absence issuing from a medical situation regarding which client’s superior was fully aware of. The organization was clearly hoping to catch the client on a lie in order that it could find ground to dent his credibility and possibly dismiss him from work and pile all manner of institutional blame on him,” Hubona tells DCEC through his lawyer.

In the letter, Hubona further reminds DCEC that he is aware they had initially, in no uncertain terms, neglected him in the civil defamation suits he faces in his personal capacity from those implicated in the butterfly case. It was only until it became apparent that he sought the services of Ngakaagae when the DCEC showed interest in representing him.

“For example when eventually, client was billed to meet and to consult with the government lawyers, who had assumed his defense in the civil cases, he was warned as to what he could say or what not to say. Further client was warned not to sign anything with the government lawyers without DCEC consent or mention the DCEC let alone mention the DCE in the civil case in any way.”

Through his lawyer, Hubona further warns Government that his life is in their hands. “Should any harm befall the client the state shall be held responsible for it.”

The criminal case against suspended spy agent, Wilhelmina Maswabi, continues today where it is expected to be committed to the High court for trial.

The state has since dropped the most serious charge of financing terrorism which implicated former President Ian Khama, former Spy chief Isaac Kgosi, as well as South African businesswoman Brigette Motsepe-Radebe.