K. Tiro works on spreading the love

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone but local Afro-pop star, Kabelo Tiro is still in the mood for love.

The emotion is the driving force behind the singer’s latest album, ‘Ke Go Kgethile’, a seven-track offering set to spread positivity and goodwill.

“I hope that those who lack love really get inspired through this album, especially those that don’t get it from anywhere or from anyone. This album is for you so one feels better and great,” explained the artist formerly known as Scavenger.

Stand-out songs on the album, Tiro’s 5th to date, include ‘Kwazo-Kwazo’ and ‘Bontle’. Both are beautifully written, powerful pieces that perfectly capture the idea of love and are sure to leave listeners feeling upbeat.

Known for his blistering live sets and eye-catching dance moves, the Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily halted that side of Tiro’s talent.

Fortunately, scintillating live performances are just one of the arrows that make up Tiro’s musical bow.

“Sales wise I really can’t complain that much because our industry has been digitalized so we can sell music on iTunes, Amazon, and so on. So I still make the profit I was making before Covid, even new people are buying my music. I’m not only into music but I’m into fashion, another medium that boosts me. The performance side is the only side that is affected because of the pandemic, as you know events are no longer held so we don’t get to dance that much.”

The veteran entertainer told Voice Entertainment he has no intention of bowing out any time soon and plans to imitate the longevity of one of his heroes, the late great, Hugh Masekela.

“I’m not planning on leaving music at all because it’s my passion. As you may know, I’m singing a genre that can be sung by a 60-year-old, Afro-pop and Afro-soul. As an example, Hugh died singing and he was a very old man, so music is my passion there is no way I can leave it,” he concluded.