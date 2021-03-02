Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

K. Tiro works on spreading the love

Published

K. Tiro works on spreading the love
AFRO POP STAR: Tiro

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone but local Afro-pop star, Kabelo Tiro is still in the mood for love.

The emotion is the driving force behind the singer’s latest album, ‘Ke Go Kgethile’, a seven-track offering set to spread positivity and goodwill.

“I hope that those who lack love really get inspired through this album, especially those that don’t get it from anywhere or from anyone. This album is for you so one feels better and great,” explained the artist formerly known as Scavenger.

Stand-out songs on the album, Tiro’s 5th to date, include ‘Kwazo-Kwazo’ and ‘Bontle’. Both are beautifully written, powerful pieces that perfectly capture the idea of love and are sure to leave listeners feeling upbeat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Known for his blistering live sets and eye-catching dance moves, the Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily halted that side of Tiro’s talent.

Fortunately, scintillating live performances are just one of the arrows that make up Tiro’s musical bow.

“Sales wise I really can’t complain that much because our industry has been digitalized so we can sell music on iTunes, Amazon, and so on. So I still make the profit I was making before Covid, even new people are buying my music. I’m not only into music but I’m into fashion, another medium that boosts me. The performance side is the only side that is affected because of the pandemic, as you know events are no longer held so we don’t get to dance that much.”

The veteran entertainer told Voice Entertainment he has no intention of bowing out any time soon and plans to imitate the longevity of one of his heroes, the late great, Hugh Masekela.

“I’m not planning on leaving music at all because it’s my passion. As you may know, I’m singing a genre that can be sung by a 60-year-old, Afro-pop and Afro-soul. As an example, Hugh died singing and he was a very old man, so music is my passion there is no way I can leave it,” he concluded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Axe wielding neighbour hacks woman to death

Police are investigating a case in which a 25-year-old man hacked his neighbour to death with an axe on Wednesday at Mogoditshane Block 9....

2 days ago

News

Grandpa in court for raping orphaned granddaughter

The accused pensioner is charged with five counts of rape

1 day ago

News

Minority languages to be rolled out in schools

Government is in the process of developing a policy to promote quality teaching and learning, by ensuring that learners are taught using their mother...

1 day ago

International

Kagame becomes 6th President to join Giants Club 

*Rwanda has used revenue from wildlife tourism to fund national development  *Famous for its mountain gorillas, Rwanda is restoring other conservation habitats 

1 day ago

News

Butterfly demands P30million for defamation

I've never had a love relationship with Kgosi- Butterfly

6 hours ago

News

SKMTH was too full to accommodate Kgosi Ramokwena

Sir Ketumile teaching hospital in Gaborone which admits severe cases of COVID-19 is said to have been too full to admit the now late...

8 hours ago

News

Former Monarch Councillor dies

Former Monarch Ward Councillor, Baboni Mosalagae, has died. Her untimely demise was confirmed by her family this morning. Mosalagae was rushed to Nyangagbwe Hospital...

3 hours ago
A prisoner of fate A prisoner of fate

Entertainment

A prisoner of fate

Axed prisons boss Silas Motlalekgosi invited us into his home last week. Earlier this month, Motlalekgosi was retired as head of the Botswana Prisons...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.