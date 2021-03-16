Kerry more carries more

Famous for her energetic stage presence and show-stopping dance moves, Kerry More once again proves she has the voice to back up her explosive live performances.

The versatile 31-year-old Rhumba star has dropped her fifth album, a six-track LP titled ‘Nlongo wa Manini’ (aunty’s bride).

Recorded at Sound Hub Studios in Gaborone last September, the album has already received rave reviews on Facebook since its release last week.

Especially popular is the LP’s title track, which tells the story of a married woman and her aunt fighting over a herd boy’s axe.

“I managed to record my album without rushing. Covid-19 made me think outside the box like venturing into other businesses, such as selling food,” revealed the Seleka native, who has been an ever-present on the Rhumba scene since her debut release ‘Tobetsa’ back in 2009.