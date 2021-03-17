FOUR-WEEK-OLD BABY SNATCHED ON THE STREETS OF F/TOWN

A young mother has no idea where her four-week-old baby boy is after a mystery woman, suspected to be of Zimbabwean origin, abducted the child on the streets of Francistown this week.

31-year-old Kelebogile Chipoye was left clutching a loaf of bread after she was tricked into handing over her child to a stranger in broad daylight at Nswazwi Mall last Friday.

Speaking to The Voice from her house in Block 9, the distraught mother-of-four revealed she first met the baby snatcher the day before.

“The woman came to my house on Thursday and asked if I knew any hairdresser who could plait her so I directed her to Block 8 salons. She left but returned a few minutes later bearing diapers and offered to buy us milk and diapers. We then set an appointment to go shopping for baby clothes together the following day.”

Fighting back tears as she speaks, Chipoye added, “I can’t even remember her name. She was so kind, I thought she was a Good Samaritan.”

However, it seems the visitor’s generosity hid an ulterior, evil motive.

On Friday the two new friends went to the mall and bought clothes worth P290 in Pep store. They then proceeded to Choppies to look for milk and diapers, which they found to be too expensive and therefore did not buy.

“When I wanted to go and feed the baby at home she produced a bottle of warm water from her bag and made milk. After that she asked me to let her hold the baby while I dash into Spar to buy bread for her.”

It proved to be an extremely costly shopping trip.

While Chiponye was gone, her newly found friend disappeared with the baby, slipping away into the bustling crowds.

“I was left holding a loaf of bread,” said the devastated mother, adding she frantically searched for her baby’s abductor everywhere until she gave up and went to the police to lodge a report.

Her aunt, Tebogo Molomo, 44, pleaded with Batswana to help the family find baby Karabo Chipoye, born on January 23rd.

“We are heartbroken as a family. It is not easy to sleep without knowing where an innocent baby is. We need your help,” she said.

Francistown Central Police Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki confirmed that police were aware of the case.

“The mother reported the baby was stolen by a tall, Zimbabwean woman aged between 30 and 40 years of age and dark in complexion, wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt and carrying a back pack.

“We appeal to members of the public to help us look for the baby. If you see anyone who was not pregnant and all of a sudden has a baby you must report,” urged Maniki.