Know your job

A video showing three police officers fighting with a drunk civilian around Tlokweng Bars has made its way onto social media.

Shaya has been made to believe that cops are given adequate training on how to handle such incidents.

That situation could have been avoided had the officers, who look to be of senior ranks, applied what they were taught at their Otse College.

Next time don’t embarrass yourself, send Special Constables or Police recruits, they don’t tire as easily!