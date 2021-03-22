Lewis Furniture Maun donates to Bana Ba Letsatsi

Lewis Furniture stores in Maun have donated much needed furniture to Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Center, an institution that reintegrates disadvantaged children into mainstream education.

The Donation worth P85 000.00 includes 10 single beds, 10 double beds, 58 inches smart tv, double door fridge and a chest freezer.

The donation is expected to contribute to the rehabilitation of the students as for most, one key factor for rehabilitation is a conducive living environment.

“Our head office instructed us to look for worthy beneficiaries for our corporate social responsibility and we chose Bana Ba Letsatsi. We met and enquired on what they wanted to be assisted with and they gave us a list of these items,” explained Lewis Maun Branch Manager, Akofang Letsamao.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children, Bana Ba Letsatsi Executive Coordinator- Taboka Rotsi, revealed that the beds will not be kept at the center, but will be distributed to the families of the students.

“Most of our children are orphans and neglected children. We have found out in our home visits that some do not even have a decent place to sleep hence a need to give them these beds for betterment of their living conditions,” explained Rotsi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Rotsi the donation will help advance their efforts of grooming the children into responsible citizens. “We have a new intake every year. The children are offered out of school education for a year and after graduation they are sent back to main stream school where we continue to monitor them. Gestures such as this one instill a principle of giving in them. One day they will be able to do the same for others.” added Rotsi.

For her part Thamalakane North Councillor, Gakologelwang Bethia, expressed gratitude for the generous act and implored the students to take care of their gifts.

“It is commendable for a company to dig deep into their pockets and give back to the community in this trying time of Covid-19 where businesses are not doing well. We thank Lewis furniture for the donation of this magnitude and I urge my children to take care of their gifts to preserve them for future generations,” said Bethia.

Since its inception in 2002 Bana Ba Letsatsi has graduated over 2000 students.