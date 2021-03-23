Lucara bring sparkle to Lephoi

Diamond giant’s donate P150, 000 to blind centre

Diamond giant’s Lucara, Botswana, brought their sparkle to Lephoi Centre for the Blind last Saturday in the form of a P150, 000 donations.

Responding to Duma FM presenter, Omogolo Bonjo Mathumo’s ‘Small Change: Real Change’ campaign, the mining company’s timely contribution will go a long way to aiding the school’s transformation.

The Francistown-based Centre provides stimulation, residency, rehabilitation and life skills for visually impaired learners, who ultimately access specialised schooling at Phatogo Junior School in Monarch.

In his keynote address during the handover ceremony, Lucara’s SHE and Community Relations Manager, Ewetse Mathaba explained collaborating with communities is one of their core values.

He noted that despite a difficult 2020, which saw a decline in government sales, Lucara still managed to commit P6.5 million towards a range of Covid-19 relief efforts.

“Today we’ve what we call village initiatives where we build trusts to empower communities. One such is a horticulture project in Mokubilo and others for small-stock in Khwee and Mmadikoloa,” said Mathaba, adding Lucara is currently constructing a FIFA standard stadium in Letlhakane as part of the commitment towards community development.

“It is a big stadium with a swimming pool and an indoor facility,” he disclosed.

Lephoi Centre Boardchairperson, Thembo Lebang lauded Mathumo for coming up with the initiative and Lucara for buying into it.

“This is happening at a time when the centre is transitioning towards the acceleration of the mission statement of providing holistic programmes to educate and empower children for their independence and survival,” revealed Lebang.

The Chairperson further said the centre is now focused on education that promotes multiple pathways to the development of a 21st-century learner.

“These include poultry, horticulture and creative arts which help them acquire marketable skills for independent living,” he said, adding the strategy will address the challenge of overstaying by students who cannot adapt to formal education.

Giving an overview, Mathumo said the initiative was inspired by the late former South African President Nelson Mandela’s famous quote: ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.’

“I realised that when talking about vulnerable groups, we find that they are disproportionally affected and most times they’re forgotten. When we talk in terms of disaster we tend to cluster them and come with a one-size-fits-all solution. If myself with all the senses felt the impact of Covid-19, what about the vulnerable?” asked a visibly concerned Mathumo.

His sentiments were shared by the radio station’s Programmes Manager, Tumisang Mothei, who further revealed the station has undertaken a number of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including the Small Change: Real Change campaign.

“Another, which unfortunately was affected by the breakout of Covid-19, was the blood donation campaign. Our intention is to keep giving and assisting where there’s a need,” concluded Mothei.