Mababe man charred to death as hut catches fire

ILLUSTRATION: Raging fire

Maun police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Mababe village in the North West District was burnt to death inside a thatched hut this past Saturday morning.

Maun Police Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, confirmed that the incident was reported to them and that investigations are still underway.

“Somebody who was in a distant yard said he saw flames at around 3am, but as you may know, Mababe is a wildlife infested area and they had to wait until it was light enough and safer to walk in the woods.

Unfortunately by the time they reached the place of the incidence, they found the man burnt inside the hut,” explained Orateng.

Yesterday tempers were evidently running high among some Mababe residents who suspect foul play.

However at the time of going to print police could not conclude whether or not there was any foul play as investigations into the matter are still fresh.

In this article:
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
