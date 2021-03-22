Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Majaga cleared of defilement charges

Complainant has failed the credibilty test

Published

NOT GUILTY: Majaga

Member of Parliament for Nata/Gweta constituency, Polson Majaga, was this morning cleared of defilement charges.

Nata Principal Magistrate, Keabetswe Majuta, discharged and acquitted Majaga who was accused of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of an underage girl at Malelejwe Settlement.

The 16-year-old Form 2 drop-out had told court that he met the Botswana Democratic MP in September 2019 while she was babysitting at Tshimologo’s yard and he proposed love to her.

She said the accused later came to Tshimologo’s yard where they had unprotected sex. She stated that the sex was consensual.

The girl further stated that she met Majaga again around March 2020.

They met at the Dukwi veterinary gate and proceeded to Nata Guest house belonging to the accused, where they also had unprotected consensual sex.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The same statements were made to Investigating Officer Galesite Lesego, who was shown the hut that the girl said she spent the night in with Majaga.

Lesego however said the girl failed to locate the guest house she also claimed she had unprotected sex with the accused.

Meanwhile, while the 46-year-old Majaga admitted to knowing the complainant, he denied ever having sex with her.

He admitted to have sent someone to collect the girl and driving with her to Kasane where she was supposed to work as a cleaner at his newly opened Travel and Tours company called Zebras.

Majaga’s driver at the time arrived with the girl in Dukkwi at 2am and ushered her to the accused’s residence, who later left them with security personnel to head out to a funeral.

Majaga told court that on his return, the girl told him about the pregnancy and that’s when he decided not to employ her, but rather gave her transport money to head back home.

In passing judgment, Magistrate Majuta said the state’s case at attempting to establish where and when the parties could possibly have had sexual intercourse was based on the complainant’s word: “But then her evidence is manifestly unreliable due to the contradictions. The state evidence was discredited by its own witness, and there’s no evidence to suggest that the accused had sex with the complainant on that day,” said Majuta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I pronounce that the complainant has failed the credibility test,” Majuta said before returning a not guilty verdict.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Wet tidings Wet tidings

Business

Meteorological services predicts more rains

Despite the country being broker than it has been for years, there will at least be one type of Pula in the air this...

1 day ago
Young Mula for Satis gig Young Mula for Satis gig

Entertainment

Young Mula for Satis gig

As it gains momentum week after week, The United House Party brought to you courtesy of The Voice Newspaper and United Artists will this...

3 days ago

News

Elephant killed after causing havoc in Maun

Wildlife officers have today killed a marauding elephant near Boyei primary school in Maun, Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntshebe has confirmed. The lone elephant...

1 day ago

News

BDP quick-fixes North-West Region

Party co-opts committee members

1 day ago

Business

Sefalana opens Metsimotlhabe store

Sefalana has continued with its expansion drive across the country by opening more stores, defying the odds presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The leading...

1 day ago

Business

BERA uncovers non-compliance by filling stations

The establishment of the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) is said to have helped uncover non-compliance by most fillings stations, especially on issues of...

1 day ago

News

Father remanded for raping teenage daughter

Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody a man from Lehututu about 5km from Tshane village for the rape of his teenage daughter. It...

7 hours ago

Business

MITI aims to reinvigorate the informal sector

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has recently launched Botswana National Informal Sector Recovery Plan in an effort to develop Small Medium and Micro...

10 hours ago

News

Lewis Furniture Maun donates to Bana Ba Letsatsi

Lewis Furniture stores in Maun have donated much needed furniture to Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Center, an institution that reintegrates disadvantaged children into mainstream...

11 hours ago

Sports

Rakgare inspires Zebras ahead of Zim clash

Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare visited the national football team camp last week ahead of their Africa Cup...

7 hours ago

News

Mababe man charred to death as hut catches fire

Maun police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Mababe village in the North West District was burnt to death inside...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.