Man rapes two women after drinking spree

Two women from Thamaga village, aged 52 and 53, were raped by a man who had allegedly offered them a ride on Wednesday evening after a drinking spree.

The women who had been walking from a Chibuku depot at Bakgatla Complex with a male friend asked for a ride from two men who were driving a Honda Fit.

According to Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare, the male companion dropped off on the way while the two women agreed to accompany the two strangers to Ramaphatle for a drinking session as the driver had offered to buy them alcohol.

“Later after the drinking spree, when the driver was supposed to go and drop the women off, he stopped the car in the bush, dragged the two women out and raped them one after the other as his friend watched from the car,” he said.

After completing his mission, the culprit allegedly drove to his friend’s house in Ramaphatle where he dropped him off together with the two women.

Since it was late at night, the two women allegedly asked to stay for the night at the friend’s house and they reported the matter at Thamaga police station the following morning.

Superintendent Kwarare said they are still looking for the suspect while investigations are still ongoing.

He advised the public to avoid free rides, especially from strangers as this puts their lives at risk.