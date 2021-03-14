Mbulawa appointed BDP Regional Chairperson

Maun businessman, Reaboka Mbulawa, has been co-opted as Regional Chairman of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the North West to replace the late George Lubinda who passed away last month due to COVID-19 complications.

Confirming the appointment, Mbulawa said the regional committee communicated to him through a letter, meaning he will be holding the fort until the next elective congress.

“For now no dates have been communicated regarding congregations. What I know is all meetings and congregations of any kind have been suspended until the COVID-19 pandemic abates,” Mbulawa explained.

Last year, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the BDP’s central committee decided to postpone the party’s elective congress which was due to be held in July of the same year, 2020.

This was the second postponement following that of 2019 which was to be held during the national election period.

This was because the leadership felt that an internal election held closer to general elections may cause divisions within the party and possibly cost them elections.

Mbulawa was to contest for the Deputy Secretary General position, which he says he will still pursue once the party elects its next central committee. “I am still very much interested in the Deputy Secretary General position, and I am going to contest for it at central committee level.”