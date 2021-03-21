Meteorological services predicts more rains

Despite the country being broker than it has been for years, there will at least be one type of Pula in the air this month.

The Department of Meteorological Services expects March to be wet and cooler than normal, predicting average to above-average rainfall for the last month of the rainy season.

Speaking to Voice Money recently, the Department’s Director, Chandapiwa Sebeela noted northern parts of the country especially should expect plenty of wet stuff.

“Normal rainfall for January to March ranges from 100mm over Kgalagadi to 220mm over the Southeast and Central Districts. Over Chobe and Ngamiland, normal rainfall ranges from 300mm to 320mm. Due to the anticipated wet conditions, most parts of the country are expected to experience normal to below normal temperatures,” she revealed.

Don’t get out the winter blankets just yet, however, as Sebeela noted average temperatures for this period traditionally range between 30.0 to 33.5 Degrees Celsius.

According to Sebeela, the (slightly) cooler and wetter weather should result in a positive end to the rainy season for farmers.

Following prolonged dry spells countrywide, the Met office says the distribution of rainfall has been good, both in space and time, since the start of the rainfall season in October 2020.

“Above normal rainfall has been received over most parts of the country between the months of October 2020 and February 2021,” confirmed Sebeela, adding the highest monthly total for October was 88.4mm recorded in Dibete.

“Rainfall intensified to widespread over most parts of the country in the last ten days of November 2020, even the Kgalagadi which has been drier compared to the rest of the country received some rains during this period,” she continued.

During this month, Tsetsebjwe Village in the Central District received the most rain, amounting to 181 mm.

December was a welcome wet month for the Ghanzi region, which preceded a drier spell across the country in January while February was generally wet, according to Sebeela.