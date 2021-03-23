MISA, where is the money?

You know Shaya has a soft spot for MISA because it deals with media advocacy but the stubborn arrogance that is being portrayed by the media institute is nauseating

In 2019 certain companies funded MISA awards with prize money but up to now winners are still to get their dues and no word from the MISA office.

Tefo Phatswane please Shaya will never let this one pass until you account.

Let me warn you that if you don’t explain what happened to the prize money, Shaya would not hesitate to warn possible sponsors of MISA mismanagement of funds, or should that be a misappropriation of funds, time will tell.