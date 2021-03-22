Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Business

MITI aims to reinvigorate the informal sector

Published

TRADE MINISTER: Serame

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has recently launched Botswana National Informal Sector Recovery Plan in an effort to develop Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

With plans to provide mechanisms for informal sector businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic and other socio-economic problems, the ministry says it also plans to develop sustainable measures to overcome similar shocks by addressing the challenges facing the informal sector.

Moreover, the plan rests on two strategic goals being, establishment of informal sector facilitation structures and economic revitalization of the informal sector.

“The proposed interventions provide for an investment in the future capability of the informal sector and are aligned with the country’s National Entrepreneurship Policy and Vision 2036,” said Minister Peggy Serame when announcing the recovery plan last week.

The Ministry’s focused sectors being the services sector at 64 percent followed by agriculture at 21 percent, are believed to have the potential to deliver maximum impact in reinvigorating the sector.

Serame added that the main activities in the services sector include selling poultry, horticulture, and small-scale dry-land farming.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The launch of this plan is to create awareness among the key stakeholders, government and private sector, civil society, and development partners.

“This should translate into the actual review of strategies to facilitate the informal sector in districts, regions, and communities. To that end my Ministry is in the process of reviewing the SMME’s guidelines, policies, and relevant strategies,” said Serame.

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Wet tidings Wet tidings

Business

Meteorological services predicts more rains

Despite the country being broker than it has been for years, there will at least be one type of Pula in the air this...

1 day ago
Young Mula for Satis gig Young Mula for Satis gig

Entertainment

Young Mula for Satis gig

As it gains momentum week after week, The United House Party brought to you courtesy of The Voice Newspaper and United Artists will this...

3 days ago

News

Elephant killed after causing havoc in Maun

Wildlife officers have today killed a marauding elephant near Boyei primary school in Maun, Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntshebe has confirmed. The lone elephant...

1 day ago

News

BDP quick-fixes North-West Region

Party co-opts committee members

1 day ago

Business

Sefalana opens Metsimotlhabe store

Sefalana has continued with its expansion drive across the country by opening more stores, defying the odds presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The leading...

1 day ago

Business

BERA uncovers non-compliance by filling stations

The establishment of the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) is said to have helped uncover non-compliance by most fillings stations, especially on issues of...

1 day ago

News

Father remanded for raping teenage daughter

Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody a man from Lehututu about 5km from Tshane village for the rape of his teenage daughter. It...

7 hours ago

News

Lewis Furniture Maun donates to Bana Ba Letsatsi

Lewis Furniture stores in Maun have donated much needed furniture to Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Center, an institution that reintegrates disadvantaged children into mainstream...

11 hours ago

Sports

Rakgare inspires Zebras ahead of Zim clash

Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare visited the national football team camp last week ahead of their Africa Cup...

7 hours ago

News

Majaga cleared of defilement charges

Complainant has failed the credibilty test

4 hours ago

News

Mababe man charred to death as hut catches fire

Maun police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Mababe village in the North West District was burnt to death inside...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.