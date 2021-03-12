Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Mohumagadi Mmakgari to be laid to rest today

Published

RIP: MmaKgari (R) with her daughter in law, Peggy Sechele

Bakwena Paramount Chief’s mother Mohumagadi Mmakgari Sechele will be laid to rest today in Molepolole at the royal cemetery located at GaMmakgosi.

The royal mother of Bakwena was named Mmakgari at birth and when she gave birth to her first born son, the now Paramount Chief of Bakwena, he was named Kgari Sechele III.

The Serowe native was the fourth born daughter of Tshwaro Mmagasethata Sekgoma and her father was Kgosi Radiphufu Sekgoma.

The humble, loving and caring mother passed on last Saturday afternoon at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital after a short illness.

According to a family member, 51-year-old Jayson Sechele, Mmakgari phoned some of the relatives on Thursday telling them she was not feeling well and she was later taken to Scottish Livingstone Hospital on Friday where she was placed on oxygen supply.

Later, on Saturday, when her condition was not getting better she was transferred to SKMH.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is not a norm to expose someone’s health condition but just because we want to raise awareness to the public, as a family we have just decided to disclose that our mother died of Covid-19 related issues in order to assist the government to alert the public to take this as a health awareness,” sadly explain Jayson in an interview.

Born 74 years ago, Mmakgari started her job as a teacher at Paje Primary School around 1970 where she was later transferred to Molepolole at Canon Gordon Primary School after she got married to Kgosi Bonewamang Sechele in 1972.

She later went to Bokaa Primary School till she retired in 2006.

After retirement her passion in teaching also motivated her as a woman of faith to take up an offer as a teacher at a UCCSA mission school.

Just to cite a few community groups, the chief’s mother will always be remembered of being a role model as an active member of Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), supporter of Masitaoka Football Club and one of the founders of Dithubaruba Cultural Festival.

She has been described by most of Bakwena tribe, chiefs, and village elders as a soft-spoken woman of a noble character.

Mohumagadi leaves behind four children, first born son Kgosi Kgari III and his three sisters, daughter- in-law and two sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren together with her elder and younger sisters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

May her soul rest in peace!

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Woman on top Woman on top

Business

Woman on top

ABSA MD reflects on two years in office It is almost two years since Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane made history, becoming the first Motswana woman to...

3 days ago

News

MP Moswaane mourns son’s death

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane is mourning the loss of his son Kagiso Moswaane. The young Moswaane succumbed to Covid-19 at...

2 days ago

News

No money, no corpse

Mortuary accused of withholding corpse demanding upfront payment

2 days ago

News

Serial rapist gets 33- year jail term

*He raped me and stole my P 30- Victim 1 *He tried to cut my neck with a knife- Victim 2

3 days ago

News

Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash. According to...

3 days ago

News

Girl, 15, stabs grandparents

Reportedly annoyed at being reprimanded by her grandmother over her wayward behaviour, a 15-year-old girl is said to have stabbed the elderly woman twice....

3 days ago
Stone sees success with go blind Stone sees success with go blind

Entertainment

Stone sees success with go blind

Having resigned from the Botswana Police Service to focus on his music career, Stone Bosekeng’s progress has not been arrested by the Covid-19 pandemic....

3 days ago

News

Delight in death

Hangman’s noose brings relief to grieving family His cries for mercy rejected by court, President and finally the hangman, 33-year-old Wedu Mosalagae was executed...

3 days ago
Amantle Brown is back Amantle Brown is back

Entertainment

Amantle Brown is back

Singer drops Kgantele ft. MOD Six years ago she stunned the country with her debut album titled ‘Sa Pelo.’ Now aged 28 years, Amantle...

3 days ago

News

Salakae’s P470K surprise court bill

The intention is to inhibit us from seeking justice- Salakae Former Member of Parliament for Ghanzi North, Noah Salakae is the latest member of...

3 days ago

News

Precious metal

#Amos offered P4.5 million for Olympic Silver Pledges to sell to the highest bidder The country’s most famous piece of sporting memorabilia, Nigel Amos’...

2 days ago

News

Thebe fined P3000.00 for drunk driving

Botswana’s 400 metre sprinter, Baboloki Thebe, was this week fined P3000.00 and had his driver’s licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.