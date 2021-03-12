Mohumagadi Mmakgari to be laid to rest today

Bakwena Paramount Chief’s mother Mohumagadi Mmakgari Sechele will be laid to rest today in Molepolole at the royal cemetery located at GaMmakgosi.

The royal mother of Bakwena was named Mmakgari at birth and when she gave birth to her first born son, the now Paramount Chief of Bakwena, he was named Kgari Sechele III.

The Serowe native was the fourth born daughter of Tshwaro Mmagasethata Sekgoma and her father was Kgosi Radiphufu Sekgoma.

The humble, loving and caring mother passed on last Saturday afternoon at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital after a short illness.

According to a family member, 51-year-old Jayson Sechele, Mmakgari phoned some of the relatives on Thursday telling them she was not feeling well and she was later taken to Scottish Livingstone Hospital on Friday where she was placed on oxygen supply.

Later, on Saturday, when her condition was not getting better she was transferred to SKMH.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is not a norm to expose someone’s health condition but just because we want to raise awareness to the public, as a family we have just decided to disclose that our mother died of Covid-19 related issues in order to assist the government to alert the public to take this as a health awareness,” sadly explain Jayson in an interview.

Born 74 years ago, Mmakgari started her job as a teacher at Paje Primary School around 1970 where she was later transferred to Molepolole at Canon Gordon Primary School after she got married to Kgosi Bonewamang Sechele in 1972.

She later went to Bokaa Primary School till she retired in 2006.

After retirement her passion in teaching also motivated her as a woman of faith to take up an offer as a teacher at a UCCSA mission school.

Just to cite a few community groups, the chief’s mother will always be remembered of being a role model as an active member of Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), supporter of Masitaoka Football Club and one of the founders of Dithubaruba Cultural Festival.

She has been described by most of Bakwena tribe, chiefs, and village elders as a soft-spoken woman of a noble character.

Mohumagadi leaves behind four children, first born son Kgosi Kgari III and his three sisters, daughter- in-law and two sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren together with her elder and younger sisters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

May her soul rest in peace!