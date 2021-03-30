Monate drops today

The long-awaited single by DJ Dagizus featuring Kwaito Tswak Gang and the legendary DJ Bunz will officially hit the digital shelves today (Friday).

Titled ‘Monate’, the Amapiano tune shows the Dallas, USA-based Dagizus’ versatility in being able to work with anyone and any genre.

According to the producer, the song sang in Zulu, Kalanga, and Setswana was released to keep people hopeful, positive, and motivated at all times during these trying times of Covid-19.

A blend of Kwaito lyrics and Amapiano beat makes this a special jam and brings a touch of nostalgia for Kwaito heads.

The track will be available for sale on digital platforms such as SoundCloud and Bandcamp.

Rating: 8/10.