Motswaledi dumps AP

Published

DEFECTOR: Motswaledi

BPF is not acting in the best interest of the opposition- Motswaledi

Gape Motswaledi, the brother to the late Gomolemo Motswaladi the founder of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has resigned from the Alliance for Progressives, (AP) a breakaway party from the BMD.

Motswaledi, who was The AP’s 2019 general elections MP candidate for Palapye tendered his resignation this week amid speculations that he was headed for the ruling Botswana Democratic party (BDP).

However, speaking in an interview, Motswaledi denied that he was about to cross the floor and said instead he wanted to take a break from politics to give his business undivided attention.

He said part of the frustrations that pushed him out of opposition politics is the warm relationship between the new Party, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and the UDC.

“BPF has not come to do damage to the BDP but to reconfigure the opposition and position themselves (BPF) as a bigger player than others,” he opined.

He gave as an example of BPF’s selfish interest a case in which former MP for Palapye Master Goya announced his interest to contest although the constituency is under the Umbrella for Democratic Change incumbency.

“He did that with the full approval and blessing of the BPF Patron, Ian Khama who saw nothing wrong with that,” Motswaledi pointed out and went on to note that if the BPF is not tamed then UDC should forget about change of government in 2024.

About his alleged new political home he said, “I cannot say much about my destination because I am still to decide after consulting my family, but what you have to know is that I have left AP.”

Conforming Motswaledi’s exit from the purple movement, AP’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale said, “Motswaledi has written to us informing the party of his decision to leave political activism to focus on personal exploits.”

Meanwhile, BDP’s Chairperson of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse bragged about their recruitment drive being on steroids.

“Our recruitment is on steroids. We are pursuing him (Motswaledi) and many others who I cannot disclose until the time is right,” he said.

