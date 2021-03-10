Connect with us

MP Moswaane mourns son’s death

Published

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane is mourning the loss of his son Kagiso Moswaane.

The young Moswaane succumbed to Covid-19 at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital around lunchtime today.

The maverick MP lost his wife Priscilla (46) last year in July.

KG as Kagiso was popularly known in the streets of Monarch was a respected young businessman and was at the helm of Bradley Motors Botswana, one of the biggest companies in Francistown, trading in grey imports.

In a brief interview with The Voice this afternoon, Moswaane reiterated that his family will survive the loss by the grace of God. “We’ll be fine. I’ll be okay,” he forlornly said.

