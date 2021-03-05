Ms Health & wellness rebrands

After successfully hosting Miss Health and Wellness Francistown in 2019 and the awards ceremony at Adansonia Hotel last year, directors of the two-year-old event have moved swiftly to make the pageant national.

The pageant was established by Daniella Neo Mbulawa and Letlhogonolo Ladie Ramasogo with the aim of motivating young people into health promotion, and the first pageant was hosted in November 2019 where Mercy Zwinila was crowned queen.

Spurred on by the little successes and support they have received, the two Directors this past weekend hosted a Fashion Show to relaunch and rebrand the event to Miss Health And Wellness Botswana.

The event held last Saturday in Broadhurst-Tawana was preceded by a boot camp which started on the 25th of February till the day of the fashion show.

“The event was a total success, graced by prominent figures from their respective industries,” said Mbulawa.

The event co-Director said among the guests, they had representatives from Yoga and Wellness Botswana, Herbal Life, Miss Philanthropy Botswana, and former Miss Women Empowerment winner.

“We had two of the most talented and exciting artists in Enn Kay who also used the opportunity to launch his new hot single “Ndaniwa”. He was sharing the stage with local RnB sensation Tracy,” Mbulawa told The Voice.

She further extended her gratitude to some of the sponsors who made the event a success.

“These include Nsiwa Ncenga of the Ghetto Kasi Laam Clothing brand. He has always been our sponsor and has been with us from the very beginning. This also includes all the designers who helped dress the contestants for the competition and all those who managed to pull through to support us,” she said.