Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

Ms Health & wellness rebrands

Published

NEW NAME: Letlhogonolo Ramasogo and Neo Mbulawa

After successfully hosting Miss Health and Wellness Francistown in 2019 and the awards ceremony at Adansonia Hotel last year, directors of the two-year-old event have moved swiftly to make the pageant national.

The pageant was established by Daniella Neo Mbulawa and Letlhogonolo Ladie Ramasogo with the aim of motivating young people into health promotion, and the first pageant was hosted in November 2019 where Mercy Zwinila was crowned queen.

Spurred on by the little successes and support they have received, the two Directors this past weekend hosted a Fashion Show to relaunch and rebrand the event to Miss Health And Wellness Botswana.

The event held last Saturday in Broadhurst-Tawana was preceded by a boot camp which started on the 25th of February till the day of the fashion show.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The event was a total success, graced by prominent figures from their respective industries,” said Mbulawa.

The event co-Director said among the guests, they had representatives from Yoga and Wellness Botswana, Herbal Life, Miss Philanthropy Botswana, and former Miss Women Empowerment winner.

“We had two of the most talented and exciting artists in Enn Kay who also used the opportunity to launch his new hot single “Ndaniwa”. He was sharing the stage with local RnB sensation Tracy,” Mbulawa told The Voice.

She further extended her gratitude to some of the sponsors who made the event a success.

“These include Nsiwa Ncenga of the Ghetto Kasi Laam Clothing brand. He has always been our sponsor and has been with us from the very beginning. This also includes all the designers who helped dress the contestants for the competition and all those who managed to pull through to support us,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Soldier accused of stealing a dog

A Molepolole man is determined to see to it that a soldier he believes stole his dog faces the full might of the law....

2 days ago

News

Councillor defends child marriages

She was my wife when she was in her mother’s womb Councillor for Komana-Toteng in Maun Administration Authority (MAA), Zico Maoveka has defended child...

2 days ago

Sports

Something to shout about!

BW’s finest firing in Morocco Botswana duo Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye have found life very much to their liking in Morocco, giving the...

2 days ago

News

Court dismisses Kumakwane cash heist case

Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, has dismissed the infamous Kumakwane cash heist case that was registered before her court last year October. The dismissal follows...

6 hours ago

News

Assault suspect escapes from court

Police officers were caught napping this morning as court proceedings came to a stand still in Lobatse after an assault suspect escaped from lawful...

8 hours ago

Sports

Broke BNSC suspends non-critical events

Government through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development has directed Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) to reprioritise spending. As a result,...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.