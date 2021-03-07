Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Business

No plans for Jwaneng-Mabutsane small stock abattoir

Published

NOT PROMISING: Manake

Government has no intentions to consider establishing a small stock abattoir in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency as yet.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Beauty Manake, when responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Jwaneng/Mabutsane Constituency, Mephato Reatile.

Manake said that currently the Jwaneng Town Council runs a municipal abattoir and that due to its strategic position, it could be considered for expansion and upgrading in the future, not only to meet the needs of the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency, but also to service the neighbouring districts like Gantsi, Kweneng, South-East and Kgatleng in processing of livestock products.

“The population of small stock in Jwaneng/Mabutsane is 27 000 (8000 sheep and 19 000 goats) which is reasonable for the current municipal abattoir throughput of 30 small stock per day (7200 annually),” Manake said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said that the economic advantages that such activity would come with in the advent of a decline in the diamond market, would include but not limited to, access to slaughter and meat processing facilities and supply of quality and wholesome meat products.

“The abattoir project would bring about growth of the livestock sector, transfer skills to the local people and empower women and youth.”

Manake added that there will be provision of income and employment opportunities in the area, thus assisting the government in addressing the crucial development needs of food security, poverty alleviation, socio-economic growth.

Other advantages according to the Minister will be market access by Kgalagadi farmers to sell their small stock.

“During construction stage of an abattoir of such magnitude, the contractor would be expected to hire roughly 50 employs to enable execution of the project thereby boosting employment creation in the short term while about 80 people would be employed in the long term and that will be realized upon project completion when the abattoir operates.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also mentioned that the challenge they face to make such a move is that her Ministry cannot undertake multiple abattoir construction projects at the same time due to budget constraints.

“It is however, important to note that as the livestock industry grows in the future, there would be a need to establish these facilities strategically.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Court dismisses Kumakwane cash heist case

Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, has dismissed the infamous Kumakwane cash heist case that was registered before her court last year October. The dismissal follows...

2 days ago

News

Assault suspect escapes from court

Police officers were caught napping this morning as court proceedings came to a stand still in Lobatse after an assault suspect escaped from lawful...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Ms Health & wellness rebrands

After successfully hosting Miss Health and Wellness Francistown in 2019 and the awards ceremony at Adansonia Hotel last year, directors of the two-year-old event...

2 days ago

Sports

Broke BNSC suspends non-critical events

Government through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development has directed Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) to reprioritise spending. As a result,...

3 days ago

Business

BIUST holds virtual cybersecurity symposium

The Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) held a successful three-day virtual Cybersecurity Symposium on Tuesday. The symposium was held under the...

1 day ago

Business

Sechaba expects a 15 percent drop in profits

Following a tough trading year characterized by lockdowns and a ban on alcohol sales, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) holding company, Sechaba Holdings Limited (SBHL)...

1 day ago

Business

CAAB CEO position be filled this year

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) Chief Executive Officer position which has been vacant since December 2018 is expected to be finally filled...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.