No plans for Jwaneng-Mabutsane small stock abattoir

Government has no intentions to consider establishing a small stock abattoir in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency as yet.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Beauty Manake, when responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Jwaneng/Mabutsane Constituency, Mephato Reatile.

Manake said that currently the Jwaneng Town Council runs a municipal abattoir and that due to its strategic position, it could be considered for expansion and upgrading in the future, not only to meet the needs of the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency, but also to service the neighbouring districts like Gantsi, Kweneng, South-East and Kgatleng in processing of livestock products.

“The population of small stock in Jwaneng/Mabutsane is 27 000 (8000 sheep and 19 000 goats) which is reasonable for the current municipal abattoir throughput of 30 small stock per day (7200 annually),” Manake said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said that the economic advantages that such activity would come with in the advent of a decline in the diamond market, would include but not limited to, access to slaughter and meat processing facilities and supply of quality and wholesome meat products.

“The abattoir project would bring about growth of the livestock sector, transfer skills to the local people and empower women and youth.”

Manake added that there will be provision of income and employment opportunities in the area, thus assisting the government in addressing the crucial development needs of food security, poverty alleviation, socio-economic growth.

Other advantages according to the Minister will be market access by Kgalagadi farmers to sell their small stock.

“During construction stage of an abattoir of such magnitude, the contractor would be expected to hire roughly 50 employs to enable execution of the project thereby boosting employment creation in the short term while about 80 people would be employed in the long term and that will be realized upon project completion when the abattoir operates.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also mentioned that the challenge they face to make such a move is that her Ministry cannot undertake multiple abattoir construction projects at the same time due to budget constraints.

“It is however, important to note that as the livestock industry grows in the future, there would be a need to establish these facilities strategically.”