O-Clan’s mystery

Francistown-based rapper, O-Clan will drop the last single to his highly anticipated album ‘The Oath’.

The single, featuring Kasane’s new sensation Rita Wilz, is called ‘Mystery’ and was Engineered and Mastered by another Kasane-based rapper/producer, Tay Boz.

According to O-Clan, ‘Mystery’ is a special song that is very close to his heart. “I took longer than usual in writing this song,” he explained.

The rapper credits Rita for coming up with the concept which he ran with.

A video of the hot new single is expected in a couple of weeks before the full album hits the shelves.

The eagerly awaited production features a star-studded line-up that includes: Ozzy F Teddy, Bicko G, Sliq Sta, Maff Biziness, and Romeo Stunner.

Rating: 7/10