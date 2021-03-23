Connect with us

Onx drops new single

Published

Onx

Two years on from his 2019 hot single ‘Rihanna’, Onx Wa Mazoti has come up with the goods again.

Featuring another renowned Francistown artist, Big Nose, ‘Ga gona motho’ is a House/Gospel track that bears a strong resemblance to the Limpopo beats made popular by the likes of Makhadzi and King Monada.

Alternating between Setswana, Kalanga, and Zulu, this is a fair attempt by the versatile Onx and one of Ghetto’s hardest working performers, Big Nose.

The duo will also release a video for the song.

Rating: 6/10

