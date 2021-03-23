Parents investigated for the murder of their toddler

Foul play is suspected in the death of a fifteen-month-old boy who was certified dead by the medical doctors upon arrival at Hukuntsi Primary Hospital last Wednesday morning.

The toddler’s tragic death became a subject of police investigations after doctors at the hospital noticed some severe bruises on the body.

It is alleged that the cohabiting couple, a 20-year-old mother and her boyfriend, aged between 30 and 35 claimed that while they were eating supper the boy got choked by a piece of meat.

The parents allegedly tried to remove the piece of meat until the toddler lost consciousness and they rushed him to the hospital.

Unfortunately upon arrival at the hospital the boy was already dead and when the doctor found some burn wounds and bruises on the boy’s body, the parents claimed that he had fallen into the fire two days earlier.

When asked for confirmation, Tshane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Vusimuzi Jorowe, revealed that they are investigating a case of murder involving lovers from Kgwatlheng ward in Lokgwabe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When quizzed on allegations that the boy was choked by meat, Jorowe was reluctant to reveal any further details. “I can only confirm that we are investigating a case of murder. When it comes to investigations we don’t reveal certain things.”

Jorowe said the suspects were arraigned and remanded before Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court on Friday while the boy’s lifeless body was lying at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.