Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Petrol attendant averts fire explosion at filling station

Published

Petrol Attendant Averts Fire Explosion At Filling Station

In a daring act of bravery, the 31-year-old Petrus acted swiftly and drove to safety, a Toyota Wish sedan, that had caught fire at the fuel station. In an interview with The Voice Online, Petrus explained that the driver of the car had stepped out, leaving two passengers in the car when it caught fire. READ MORE:https://bit.ly/3cYkpB4

Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

A petrol attendant, Tshwaro Petrus, became an instant social media celebrity and the toast of the town this week after averting a fire explosion at a Shell filling station in Tsabong.

In a daring act of bravery, the 31-year-old Petrus acted swiftly and drove to safety, a Toyota Wish sedan, that had caught fire at the fuel station.

LOCAL HERO: Tshwaro Petrus

LOCAL HERO: Tshwaro Petru

In an interview with The Voice Online, Petrus explained that the driver of the car had stepped out, leaving two passengers in the car when it caught fire. “I realized this when I was still helping another customer. I then immediately jumped into the car and drove it further away from the filling station. By that time the whole car had already been engulfed by flames, that was when we put the fire off with fire extinguishers. At the moment we don’t know what really caused the fire,” he said modestly, adding that he was rewarded with P500.00 for his brave act.

 

The Shell fuel station Manager, Masego Sedimonyane, was reluctant to comment on the incident as she said police investigations were still underway.

Tsabong Police Station Commander, Superintendant Christopher David, confirmed the incident and said when his officers arrived at the scene the fire had already been extinguished. “We can not really tell what caused the fire. Allegations that the fire started because the owner was using his cellphone are not true. The car is not badly damaged as people say. Only the mat in the boot caught fire,” he said noting that they are yet to complete investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Father remanded for raping teenage daughter

Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody a man from Lehututu about 5km from Tshane village for the rape of his teenage daughter. It...

2 days ago

News

Majaga cleared of defilement charges

Complainant has failed the credibilty test

2 days ago

News

Parents investigated for the murder of their toddler

Foul play is suspected in the death of a fifteen-month-old boy who was certified dead by the medical doctors upon arrival at Hukuntsi Primary...

1 day ago

News

Police bust prison crime syndicate

*RETRIEVE 33 CELLPHONES FROM PRISON *ARREST MASTERMINDS OF P1M FRAUD CASE

1 day ago

News

Cops nab suspected baby kidnapper

” We are waiting for DNA test results” Police Police have arrested a Zimbabwean woman suspected to be the kidnapper of a four- week-...

11 hours ago

Sports

Rakgare inspires Zebras ahead of Zim clash

Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare visited the national football team camp last week ahead of their Africa Cup...

2 days ago

Business

MITI aims to reinvigorate the informal sector

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has recently launched Botswana National Informal Sector Recovery Plan in an effort to develop Small Medium and Micro...

2 days ago
Is Masisi Petty? Is Masisi Petty?

News

Is Masisi Petty?

Shaya has observed a worrisome trend by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to handle serious matters in a personal and overly emotional manner. As a gossipmonger,...

1 day ago

News

Lewis Furniture Maun donates to Bana Ba Letsatsi

Lewis Furniture stores in Maun have donated much needed furniture to Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Center, an institution that reintegrates disadvantaged children into mainstream...

2 days ago

News

Mababe man charred to death as hut catches fire

Maun police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Mababe village in the North West District was burnt to death inside...

2 days ago

News

Anti-mask pastor tests Covid-19 positive

A pastor of a church that discourages wearing masks for Covid-19 protection has tested positive for the virus. Currently in isolation at her house,...

11 hours ago
William Last KRM, Director MO, a breath of fresh air William Last KRM, Director MO, a breath of fresh air

Entertainment

William Last KRM, Director MO, a breath of fresh air

Botswana’s entertainment sensation William Last KRM has released visuals for his single dubbed “How it feels’ featuring Dato Seiko and Fella, from his debut...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.