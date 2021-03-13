Connect with us

Scammers on the loose in Palapye

Published

CONCERNED: Snr Spt Paul Oketsang

Police in Palapye have warned members of the public to be vigilant as there seems to be an increase in the number of people being conned by scammers in the bustling township.

Number 2 District Officer Commanding Senior Superintendent Paul Oketsang told The Voice in an interview on Tuesday that cases of people who were scammed off their money by people claiming to have the ability to miraculously increase money are on the rise.

“We recently arrested a man who had in his possession a large sum of money that he could not clearly state its origins,” said Oketsang.

The top cop said while they are yet to know the faces of the people scamming others and some of the victims, it is apparent that it is a growing trend.

Oketsang said it is an offense to claim to know how to multiply or produce money and that those involved in the act including the victim will face the full wrath of the law.

“The problem is most of these people know what the law says in relation to this, so you find that victims take long to report. They’re reluctant because they know they’ll also be in trouble,” he said.

Senior Superintendent Oketsang reiterated that it was important for members of the public to understand that money only comes from the bank. “No one can make or increase your money,” Oketsang said.

“The man we arrested recently had P43 000 in his possession which he claimed belonged to someone in Gaborone. We’re currently investigating the matter, which we had to refer to Gaborone West police because the person claims he obtained the money from a resident of G-West,” he said.

Oketsang said while investigations are in their infancy, it had become apparent that the suspect had difficulty in stating the source of his money.

