Sefalana opens Metsimotlhabe store

Sefalana has continued with its expansion drive across the country by opening more stores, defying the odds presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) opened its 34th Sefalana Shopper in Metsimotlhabe village on Friday which is also accompanied by a liquor store.

The Metsimotlhabe store has created 65 jobs for the locals.

“In the spirit of what the President has been preaching, we are trying to create employment opportunities, especially for the youth because there is a lot of young Batswana currently looking for jobs and we want to do our contribution by opening more stores,” said Sefalana Group Managing Director, Chandra Chauhan when officiating at the opening of the store.

Chauhan said in two months’ time Sefalana will be opening another store in Ramotswa where the company expects to create 65 more jobs.

“Our next store after that will be in Molapo Crossing where there used to be Pick n Pay and it is going to be even better than our best store at Setlhoa,” he said adding that they are hoping the store will open doors on the 1st of July this year.

According to Chauhan, the store will employ about 120 people.

Sefalana has lined up another store to open after the Molapo Crossing one which will be in Ramokgwebana Border.

Chauhan further revealed that Sefalana has entered into a partnership with Kwa Nokeng Oil which will see the latter building a store for Sefalana Cash and Carry store at Kazungula border post.

It is anticipated that the store will be ready in a year’s time from now.

Sefalana currently employs about 3500 people in its stores countrywide and Chauhan said out of this number, only 22 are expatriates.