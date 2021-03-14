Connect with us

SKL donates life-saving equipment to DHMT

Ngamiland recorded 48 Covid-19 related deaths since January 2021

Published

HAND THAT GIVETH: Mbulawa donating the equipment

Savuti, Khwai, Linyanti (SKL) group of camps have donated hospital equipment to Ngamiland District Health Team (DHMT) as cases of corona virus and deaths continue to devastate the North West part of the country.

The donation worth P152 320.00 includes 15 Nato steel stretchers and 25 manual resuscitators which are expected to go a long way in saving people’s lives and helping front line health workers to extend timely and safer services during emergency time.

“The stretchers help when a patient is for instance carried from the house into an ambulance. That way it protects frontline workers who would be carrying the patient,” explained SKL’s CEO, Reaboka Mbulawa when handing over the donation at Crocodile camp in Maun last week.

He further explained that the resuscitators would be handy especially during the current period where clinical assistance is needed outside the health centres as they will help get oxygen to patients who are failing to breathe.

Currently the district is under a serious strain of resources due to the high numbers of COVID 19.

Acting Head of DHMT, Sandra Maripe, confirmed that since the beginning of the year the district has recorded 48 deaths bringing the total recorded cases of deaths in the district since March 2020 to 49 as only 1 death was recorded last year.

This means the district is grappling with an outbreak with 368 active cases, 12 of those are hospitalised at Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital in Maun while the rest are quarantined.

An additional 1282 people have been placed on home isolation for monitoring purposes following their close contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As you are aware, we are expecting vaccines, but we encourage everyone to adhere to COVID-19 protocols; to observe social distancing, put on protective face masks when in public places at all times, wash hands accordingly. Getting a vaccine does not mean we should stop practicing these precautions,” added Maripe.

The DHMT head was appreciating the generous gesture that was made at a time when the tourism sector is struggling and the company having closed four of its camps since COVID-19 outbreak twelve months ago.

In this article:
