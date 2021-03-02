Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

SKMTH was too full to accommodate Kgosi Ramokwena

Published

DECEASED: Ramokwena

Sir Ketumile teaching hospital in Gaborone which admits severe cases of COVID-19 is said to have been too full to admit the now late Reverend Kgosi Kegaisamang Ramokwena of Maun this past weekend.

The 70-year-old Ramokwena who was a representative of Maun Region in Ntlo ya Dikgosi (House of Chiefs) succumbed to Covid-19 on February 28th at Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital.

Confirming his passing, his uncle and family representative, John Wellio, explained that Ramokwena who was also a Pastor at United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) became ill this past weekend.

“He showed signs of COVID-19 towards the weekend, but on Saturday he was having laboured breath and was admitted at the hospital,” explained Wellio before adding that, “Yesterday they told us his lungs were affected and not functioning properly.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The uncle further explained that Letsholathebe hospital wanted to transfer him to Sir Ketumile Masire hospital, but they were told the beds were all full and therefore there was no available space for the Reverend.

“We were still trying to find a space for him in private hospitals when he unfortunately passed on,” added Wellio.

Funeral arrangement for the late Ramokwena are ongoing while his wife Dineo Ramokwena remains on home isolation as she also has tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Minister defends oil and gas exploration in Okavango

Despite growing concerns about the future of the Okavango Delta regarding petroleum exploration activity around the region, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and...

3 days ago

News

Axe wielding neighbour hacks woman to death

Police are investigating a case in which a 25-year-old man hacked his neighbour to death with an axe on Wednesday at Mogoditshane Block 9....

2 days ago

News

Grandpa in court for raping orphaned granddaughter

The accused pensioner is charged with five counts of rape

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Raba releases single in honour of Thusoski

Maun based house-kwasa artist, Kekgosi Maphakela, aka Raba wa nkuku, has released a single album in honour of late radio personality, Thuso Letlhoma, popularly...

3 days ago

News

Minority languages to be rolled out in schools

Government is in the process of developing a policy to promote quality teaching and learning, by ensuring that learners are taught using their mother...

17 hours ago

International

Kagame becomes 6th President to join Giants Club 

*Rwanda has used revenue from wildlife tourism to fund national development  *Famous for its mountain gorillas, Rwanda is restoring other conservation habitats 

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.