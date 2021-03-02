SKMTH was too full to accommodate Kgosi Ramokwena

Sir Ketumile teaching hospital in Gaborone which admits severe cases of COVID-19 is said to have been too full to admit the now late Reverend Kgosi Kegaisamang Ramokwena of Maun this past weekend.

The 70-year-old Ramokwena who was a representative of Maun Region in Ntlo ya Dikgosi (House of Chiefs) succumbed to Covid-19 on February 28th at Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital.

Confirming his passing, his uncle and family representative, John Wellio, explained that Ramokwena who was also a Pastor at United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) became ill this past weekend.

“He showed signs of COVID-19 towards the weekend, but on Saturday he was having laboured breath and was admitted at the hospital,” explained Wellio before adding that, “Yesterday they told us his lungs were affected and not functioning properly.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The uncle further explained that Letsholathebe hospital wanted to transfer him to Sir Ketumile Masire hospital, but they were told the beds were all full and therefore there was no available space for the Reverend.

“We were still trying to find a space for him in private hospitals when he unfortunately passed on,” added Wellio.

Funeral arrangement for the late Ramokwena are ongoing while his wife Dineo Ramokwena remains on home isolation as she also has tested positive for COVID-19.