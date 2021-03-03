Something to shout about!

BW’s finest firing in Morocco

Botswana duo Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye have found life very much to their liking in Morocco, giving the defenders of Botola 2 – the country’s second tier – sleepless nights.

The pair have been in scorching form since they arrived in North Africa back in November, quickly establishing themselves as integral parts of the Olympique Club de Khouribga (OCK) machine.

27-year-old Sekanyeng in particular has impressed, emerging as a firm fan favourite having found the back of the net five times, making him the club’s top-scorer.

As well as his prowess in-front of goal, the Serowe-born winger has provided an incredible eight assists in his 11 league outings to date.

Sekanyeng’s countryman, Orebonye, 24, has continued in the same vein that used to get Township Rollers supporters screaming in delight. The former Popa poacher has scored three times in his last three matches, including a brace against Chabab Atlas Khenifra to secure a 2-2 draw.

Currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, the dynamic duo have been instrumental in OCK’s rise up the league. In an incredibly tight 16-team division, in which five points separate the top 13 sides, the club sit 4th in the table, a point below league leader’s Olympique Dcheira.

In a brief interview with Voice Sport, from his base at the very tip of Africa nearly 7, 000km away, Sekanyeng humbly attributed his fine form to his intense training schedule.

He also noted it was easy to adapt to football at OCK as they play in a very similar style to his previous club, Azerbaijan top flight outfit, Lija Athletic FC

“I train twice a day when the team train once. First thing in the morning I go to the gym. For one to become a good player, you have to have passion, be dedicated and work hard.”

Although he admitted the language barrier has proved slightly tricky at times, Sekanyeng stressed he was fluent in the global language of football.

“The only problem is language barrier but during training our assistant translates when the head coach is giving us instruction in Arabic. Football language is the same and you know what to expect on the pitch. The first Arabic words I learnt was press, man behind, pass and so forth. As a player you should be ambitious and my intention is to be top goal scorer of the season,” stated the one-time Gaborone United wonder kid, whose new side are Botola 2’s joint-top scorers with 16 goals.

Even though fans are not allowed in the stadia, Seakanyeng’s exploits have not gone unnoticed by the club’s passionate followers.

Following his man-of-the-match display against Union Touarga Sportif (UTS), scoring twice in a 3-2 victory at the end of January, a group of supporters spent the entire day traversing the streets of Khouribiga in search of their new hero.

The fans finally tracked Seakanyeng down to his home, where they handed over a special hand-drawn portrait of the winger as a gift to thank him for his match-winning performance.

“I was humbled. It shows I’m doing something right and will motivate me to reach even greater heights,” said the man whose footballing journey began on the dusty Ghetto streets of Somerset West.

Both Seakanyeng and Orebonye are expected to feature heavily in OCK’s next fixture, a Friday (26 February) outing against Chabab Ben Guerir as the club continue their bid for promotion to Morocco’s top division.

Sadly one man who will be missing in action is 29-year-old centre back, Simisani Mathumo, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

In stark contrast to his Zebra teammates, the third of the Moroccan musketeers has endured a nightmare start to his North African adventure, managing just 45 minutes of first team football since he arrived.