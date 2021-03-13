Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Sports

Spanish success for tennis ace

Published

INTERNATIONAL SUCCESS: Ekua Refilwe Youri

Botswana’s overseas tennis ace, Ekua Refilwe Youri continued her impressive rise up the ranks last weekend, triumphing at the Catalan Federation Tennis Open in Spain to claim the biggest tournament of her short career to date.

The Barcelona-based 16-year-old sensation showed nerves of steel to walk away with the title, beating seasoned professionals and winning five matches in total, dropping just one set in the process.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport this week, Youri admitted she was taken by surprise at just how well she played.

Victory over the top seed, Valeria Koussenoka, 25, in the quarter-finals proved a vital confidence boost for the big-serving teen.

“I never expected to win the tournament because the competition is always tough. But when I beat the girl who is a top seed, I became courageous and believed that I could win it, and I won it! I am really happy with my performance as grabbing a tournament was one of my ambitions for this year.”

Ranked 8th going into the event, Youri played a near faultless final to overcome her Spanish opponent 7-5, 6-2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was a very tough match but she could not beat me as I had the confidence that I could win it. I did not allow her to play as I knew how dangerous she could be,” reflected the tennis teen, who vowed to keep raising the Botswana flag high.

“I am proud to have represented my country at the two International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under 18 tourneys which was held in South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively back in 2019,” said the youngster, whose dream is to compete on the sacred grass of Wimbledon one day.

Youri, who is staying with a host family in Spain, revealed she will be completing her General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) online at Wosley Hall [Oxford, England] as she is currently enrolled at Barcelona Tennis Academy.

“My studies are going well thus far. I am enjoying myself in Barcelona – it has great architecture and the people are so loving, as I already made few friends,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

MP Moswaane mourns son’s death

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane is mourning the loss of his son Kagiso Moswaane. The young Moswaane succumbed to Covid-19 at...

3 days ago

News

Mohumagadi Mmakgari to be laid to rest today

Bakwena Paramount Chief’s mother Mohumagadi Mmakgari Sechele will be laid to rest today in Molepolole at the royal cemetery located at GaMmakgosi. The royal...

1 day ago

News

DWNP continues hunt for killer elephant

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) is in search of an elephant that killed one of their officers last Saturday. Moitiredi Seiphetho,...

2 days ago

News

Man swindled in cryptocurrency scam

If she’s pretty and she sends you a social media invite for a bitcoin trade, then she’s most probably a scammer! This seemed to...

21 hours ago

News

98 students test positive for Covid-19 in Mabutsane

About 98 students at Maiteko Junior Secondary School in Mabutsane are said to have tested positive for Covid-19 since last week Thursday. Authorities say...

2 days ago

News

Annah Mokgethi delivers heartfelt eulogy for Sasa Klaas

Speaking for the first time since the tragic passing of her last born daughter, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi, sent...

15 hours ago

News

Scammers on the loose in Palapye

Police in Palapye have warned members of the public to be vigilant as there seems to be an increase in the number of people...

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.