Stabbed Maoka student recovering

A 14-year-old student of Maoka Junior Secondary School in Gaborone is recovering after he was recently stabbed with a sharp object on his back by a classmate.

Gaborone Central Police Station Commander Mothusi Phadi confirmed that they received a report of unlawful wounding and that they rushed the victim to the hospital.

He said they have not yet established what transpired as the focus was on the recovery of the victim.

“The investigations are at a preliminary stage and we are yet to hear the victim’s side of the story. Now that he is recovering and back at school, we will register his statement. The suspect was not arrested. He was suspended from school pending the investigations. His parents and those of the victim met after the incident. This is a serious offence and action will be taken against the suspect once the investigations are complete,” said Phadi.

When asked if they have had such incidents before in his policing area, Station Commander said this is the first to occur.

He said in the past they had cases of fights among students in some schools especially when schools are closing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Phadi said this calls for strict measures such as the searching of students bags when they enter school premises so that the learning environment can be conducive for both the students and the teachers.