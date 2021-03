Having honed his skills in the music industry for two years now, Tonota teen Tsaone ‘Stigo’ Kgosidialwa feels ready to drop his debut album.

The 19-year-old, who has released five singles since bursting onto the scene in 2019, has set the middle of the year for his debut drop.

His latest single ‘My love story’ is expected to feature in his upcoming LP ‘Ghetto Lyfe’.

According to Stigo, he teamed up with producer Sire of Bechguit Studio Production who’ll work on most of the tracks on the album.